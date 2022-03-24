Lebanese military court charges Christian politician Geagea over Beirut violence
A Lebanese military court has charged leading Christian politician Samir Geagea over deadly clashes in Beirut last October, a judicial source said on Thursday.
An official in Geagea’s Lebanese Forces party said the charge against him was political, and the investigation into the violence had been political from the start.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Seven people, all of them followers of the Iran-backed Hezbollah and its Shia ally the Amal Movement, were killed in the Oct. 14 clashes near an old frontline of the 1975-90 civil war.
Geagea is a strong critic of Hezbollah and has denied previous accusations by Hezbollah that the Lebanese Forces party was responsible for the deaths.
Read more: It is time for Lebanon’s people to choose their side in the war against Hezbollah
-
Geagea: Military court should first question Hezbollah’s Nasrallah on Beirut violenceThe Leader of Lebanese Forces party Samir Geagea said on Thursday the military court should listen to Hezbollah’s chief Hassan Nasrallah’s statement ... Middle East
-
Put Lebanon ahead of Iran and stop Arab interference, Geagea tells HezbollahIran-backed Hezbollah must hand over the decision over war and peace to the state, a senior Lebanese politician said Sunday, adding that it must stop ... Middle East
-
Samir Geagea: Lebanon cannot be effective as long as Hezbollah is armedLebanon cannot be as effective and strong as a state as long as Hezbollah continues to be armed, the head of the Lebanese Forces Party Samir Geagea ... Features