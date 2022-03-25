.
Lebanon’s president says Iran ready to supply wheat to Lebanon 

A combine harvester loads a truck with wheat in a field near the village of Hrebeni in Kyiv region, Ukraine July 17, 2020. Picture taken July 17, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
A combine harvester loads a truck with wheat in a field near the village of Hrebeni in Kyiv region, Ukraine on July 17, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Lebanon crisis

Lebanon’s president says Iran ready to supply wheat to Lebanon

Reuters, Beirut

Published: Updated:

Lebanese President Michel Aoun tweeted on Friday that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian assured him after their meeting in Beirut that Iran was ready to support Lebanon in all fields, “most notably in the provision of wheat.”

Lebanon bought the bulk of its wheat from Ukraine until Russia invaded, and the World Bank has warned it is one of a number of developing countries that face near-term wheat supply shortages as a result.

Lebanon’s economy minister told Reuters this week Lebanon is planning a tender to import 50,000 tons of wheat from India but the timing depends on the central bank opening the necessary credit line.

