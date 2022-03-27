.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UAE, Bahrain and Egypt foreign ministers arrive in Israel to attend regional summit

  • Font
UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrives in Israel on March 27, 2022 to attend a regional summit. (Twitter)
UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrives in Israel on March 27, 2022 to attend a regional summit. (Twitter)

UAE, Bahrain and Egypt foreign ministers arrive in Israel to attend regional summit

Reuters

Published: Updated:

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry arrived in Israel on Sunday to attend a five-way regional summit, an official Twitter account for Israel reported, as talks to revive a nuclear deal with Iran remain in limbo.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Egypt will hold a series of diplomatic meetings on Sunday and Monday in Israel.

Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani arrives in Israel on March 27, 2022 to attend a five-way regional summit. (Twitter)
Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani arrives in Israel on March 27, 2022 to attend a five-way regional summit. (Twitter)



The UAE and Bahrain normalized ties with Israel in 2020 under a US-brokered deal known as the Abraham Accords, creating a new regional dynamic based on mutual concern over Iran. Morocco followed suit last year.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The leaders of Egypt, Israel and the United Arab Emirates met in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Tuesday for talks on the economic impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Iran’s influence, at a time of uncertainty over Washington’s security commitment in the region.

Israel and Egypt signed a peace treaty in 1979.

Read more:

Zelenskyy insists on need for ‘meeting’ with Putin

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince meets Egypt’s president, Jordan’s king, Iraqi PM in Aqaba

Erdogan accuses West of making Russia-Ukraine crisis worse, criticizes Biden

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More