UAE, Bahrain and Egypt foreign ministers arrive in Israel to attend regional summit

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry arrived in Israel on Sunday to attend a five-way regional summit, an official Twitter account for Israel reported, as talks to revive a nuclear deal with Iran remain in limbo.



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Egypt will hold a series of diplomatic meetings on Sunday and Monday in Israel.









The UAE and Bahrain normalized ties with Israel in 2020 under a US-brokered deal known as the Abraham Accords, creating a new regional dynamic based on mutual concern over Iran. Morocco followed suit last year.



The leaders of Egypt, Israel and the United Arab Emirates met in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Tuesday for talks on the economic impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Iran’s influence, at a time of uncertainty over Washington’s security commitment in the region.



Israel and Egypt signed a peace treaty in 1979.



