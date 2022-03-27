.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Israel PM Bennett says he hopes US to heed calls against IRGC terrorism listing

  • Font
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attends a cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem, on December 19, 2021. (AFP)
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attends a cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem, on December 19, 2021. (File photo: AFP)

Israel PM Bennett says he hopes US to heed calls against IRGC terrorism listing

Reuters, Jerusalem

Published: Updated:

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett urged the United States on Sunday to heed calls against any removal of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps from the US terrorism blacklist.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We’re concerned about the intention to delist the IRGC,” Bennett told visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“I hope the United States will hear the concerned voices from the region, Israel's and others, on this very important issue.”

Developing

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More