Israel PM Bennett says he hopes US to heed calls against IRGC terrorism listing

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett urged the United States on Sunday to heed calls against any removal of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps from the US terrorism blacklist.

“We’re concerned about the intention to delist the IRGC,” Bennett told visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“I hope the United States will hear the concerned voices from the region, Israel's and others, on this very important issue.”

Developing