Jordan’s king to hold talks in West Bank with Palestinian president 

Jordan's King Abdullah II speaks during a meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken at Bayt Al Urdon, in Amman, Jordan May 26, 2021.
Jordan’s King Abdullah speaks during a meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken at Bayt Al Urdon, in Amman, Jordan on May 26, 2021. (Reuters)

Reuters

Jordan’s King Abdullah will hold talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the occupied West Bank on Monday, the Palestinian Television said.

The visit is widely expected to focus on efforts to reduce tensions in the Palestinian territories and East Jerusalem ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins in April this year.

