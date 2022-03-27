Tehran hits back at US criticism after arms display at Qatar defense show
Iran on Sunday said it has the “right” to showcase its military equipment, after it was criticized by the US for displaying military hardware at a Qatar defense show.
“Iran, like any other country, has the right (...) to upgrade its defense capabilities or to display these products... in friendly and neighboring countries,” foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh was quoted as saying by ISNA news agency.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
On Thursday, US state department spokesman Ned Price warned of possible sanctions after Iranian military officials attended the Doha Defense Show and exhibited some of the country’s military hardware.
“We are deeply disappointed and troubled by the presence of Iranian military officials and reportedly Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officers at the Doha Defense Show in Qatar,” Price said.
“We utterly reject their presence at the show and its maritime defense exhibit,” he added, describing Iran as “the biggest threat to maritime stability in the Gulf region.”
Iran had a large display of models of its aircraft, missiles and other military equipment at the show, which also featured a visit by naval vessels of different countries and displays by some of the world’s leading military shipbuilders.
Qatar is a close US ally, hosting the regional headquarters of the Pentagon’s Central Command at the Al-Udeid Air Base, and permitting regular shore visits by US naval vessels patrolling the Gulf region.
Washington maintains strong sanctions on doing business with the Iranian military and particularly the Revolutionary Guard Corps, which is on a US terrorist list.
Khatibzadeh insisted on Sunday that the Guards have a “key role to play in enhancing the country’s defense capabilities,” including taking part in showcasing “these achievements.”
Read more: US envoy for Iran Malley says not confident that a nuclear deal with Iran is imminent
-
Israel and US to work together to prevent nuclear Iran: Israeli FMIsrael and the United States will cooperate in preventing a nuclear-armed Iran despite disagreements they have over an emerging nuclear deal, Israel’s ... World News
-
US envoy for Iran Malley says not confident that a nuclear deal with Iran is imminentUS Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said on Sunday that he is not confident that a nuclear deal between Western powers and Iran is imminent.“The ... Middle East
-
Iran says US lifting sanctions on IRGC a top priority in nuclear talksLifting US sanctions against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is one of Tehran’s top priorities in nuclear talks with world powers, ... Middle East
-
Saudi Arabia’s FM discusses Iran nuclear deal with US envoy MalleySaudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed negotiations that pertain to restoring the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and ... Gulf
-
US to increase pressure on Iran if nuclear diplomacy fails: White HouseThe United States is still pursuing talks on Iran’s nuclear program but will work with allies to increase pressure on Iran if diplomacy fails, White ... Middle East
-
General voices concern for US troops as Iran-Israel attacks increase“I do worry about these exchanges between Iran and Israel because many times our forces are at risk, whether in Iraq or in Syria,” CENTCOM chief Gen. Frank McKenzie said. Middle East
-
Israel urges US not to drop Iran’s Revolutionary Guards from terror listIsrael on Friday appealed to the United States not to remove Iran’s Revolutionary Guards from its blacklist of foreign terrorist organizations as part ... Middle East