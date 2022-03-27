US envoy for Iran Malley says not confident that a nuclear deal with Iran is imminent
US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said on Sunday that he is not confident that a nuclear deal between Western powers and Iran is imminent.
“The sooner we get back into the deal, which is in our interest, and presumably Iran’s interest, the more faithfully we implement it, and the more we can build on it to address the other issues between us and Iran and between Iran and the region,” Malley said speaking at the Doha Forum international conference.
The United States will maintain sanctions on Iran’s Revolutionary Guards even if there is a deal to limit the country’s nuclear program, Malley said.
Iran has insisted that taking the Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) off a US terrorist list be part of a revived nuclear accord, which diplomats say is close.
But Malley told the Doha Forum: “The IRGC will remain sanctioned under US law and our perception of the IRGC will remain.”
Earlier on Sunday at the Doha Forum, Kamal Kharrazi , a senior advisor to Iran’s supreme leader said that a nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers was imminent but could only happen if the United States showed political will.
“Yes, it’s imminent. It depends on the political view of the United States,” Kharrazi said.
