Kurdistan has energy capacity to help Europe: Iraqi Kurdish PM

The Kurdish region of northern Iraq has the capacity to make up for at least some of the energy shortfall in Europe, Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Monday.

Barzani told an industry conference in Dubai that Kurdistan would soon become an important source of energy that would meet global demand and it would export to Turkey in the near future.

