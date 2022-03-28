.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Kurdistan has energy capacity to help Europe: Iraqi Kurdish PM

  • Font
A security guard is seen at the Tawke oil refinery near the village of Zacho, in the autonomous Iraqi region of Kurdistan, on May 31, 2009. Iraq's self-ruled Kurdish region will begin exporting crude oil for the first time on June 1, piping up to 90,000 bpd to its neighbours, officials said. Initial exports will be around 40,000 barrels per day from the Taq Taq field in the province of Arbil and another 50,000 bpd from the Tawke field in Dohuk, company officials told AFP. AFP PHOTO/ALI AL-SAADI
A security guard is seen at the Tawke oil refinery near the village of Zacho, in the autonomous Iraqi region of Kurdistan, on May 31, 2009. (AFP)

Kurdistan has energy capacity to help Europe: Iraqi Kurdish PM

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The Kurdish region of northern Iraq has the capacity to make up for at least some of the energy shortfall in Europe, Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Barzani told an industry conference in Dubai that Kurdistan would soon become an important source of energy that would meet global demand and it would export to Turkey in the near future.

Read more:

Oil producers as ‘superheroes’ is not how it works: UAE minister

Poland refuses to pay for Russian gas in rubles

US says it is discussing with allies further coordinated oil release from storage

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More