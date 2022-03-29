Israeli defense minister meets with Jordan’s King Abdullah in Amman: Twitter

The Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with Jordan’s King Abdullah in Amman after the Negev Summit, Israel’s official Twitter account in Arabic said on Tuesday.

The meeting came ahead of official talks between Israeli president Isaac Herzog and Jordan’s King Abdullah, scheduled for Wednesday, according to a Reuters report citing official sources.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a show of unity with Middle East allies at a rare Israeli-hosted summit on Monday, hoping to allay their misgivings about an emerging Iranian nuclear deal and Washington’s commitment to the region.

The two-day desert retreat was further clouded by US-Russia tensions over Ukraine, an ISIS-linked attack in Israel and health worries as Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was diagnosed with COVID-19 after meeting Blinken.

The foreign ministers of United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco, which normalized ties with Israel in a 2020 US diplomatic drive, attended the summit in Sde Boker - where the founding Israeli prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, is buried.

Also there was the foreign minister of Egypt, which in 1979 became the first Arab country to make peace with Israel.

