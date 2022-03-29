Syria camp clashes with ISIS leave three dead: Monitor  

Three people were killed in clashes between ISIS fighters and Kurdish forces in a northeast Syria camp housing relatives of extremists, a war monitor said Tuesday.



Around 56,000 people live in al-Hol, an overcrowded Kurdish-run camp for displaced people that has been plagued by murders and regular escape attempts, according to the United Nations.



The camp hosts about 10,000 foreigners, including the wives and children of ISIS fighters who are detained in a high-security annex guarded by Kurdish forces.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“Violent clashes between security forces responsible for the camp and ISIS cells” broke out on Monday night, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.



The clashes “resulted in the death of a woman and a child… and the killing of one member of an ISIS cell,” the Observatory added.



Four women and six children were also injured in the fighting, said the Britain-based monitor, which relies on a wide network of sources inside Syria.



Kurdish Asayish security forces said that clashes started after members of an armed “cell” attacked one of their patrols in al-Hol.



The perpetrators used kalashnikovs, pistols and rocket-propelled grenades during the attack, the Asayish said in a statement.



The Asayish did not identify the attackers but said they were hiding among ISIS relatives held in the camp.



“Our forces managed to kill one of the cell members,” the statement said.



Kurdish forces warned last week that a lack of international support risked allowing for an extremist resurgence, as they marked three years since the declared defeat of ISIS.



Kurdish authorities have repeatedly called on Western countries to repatriate their nationals held in northeast Syria, but most have been reluctant due to fears of a domestic political backlash.



Read more:

Iran’s FM in Syria to discuss Ukraine war, ties with Arabs

Advertisement

Foreign children risk languishing in Syria for decades: Charity

Iraq building Syria wall to keep out ISIS fighters