Parliament fails to elect Iraq president for third time

Iraqi lawmakers Wednesday failed for a third time to elect a new national president, for lack of a quorum, officials said, prolonging the political paralysis in the war-scarred country.

“The assembly adjourned its session until further notice,” the parliament’s press service said without giving a new date.

A parliamentary source told AFP that only 178 out of 329 lawmakers were present, far short of the two-thirds quorum required for the vote.

