Funeral held for two Palestinians killed in West Bank raid

Thousands of people gathered in Jenin on Thursday to mourn the death of 17-year-old Sanad Abu Atiyeh and 23-year-old Yazid al-Saadi who were killed during an Israeli raid in the West Bank.

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli forces raided a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, setting off a gun battle in which two Palestinians were killed and 15 were wounded, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The raid came two days after a Palestinian from a village near Jenin shot and killed five people in central Israel, part of a wave of attacks in recent days that have left a total of 11 people dead.

The Israeli military said troops came under fire after entering Jenin to arrest suspects.

It said one soldier was wounded and evacuated to a hospital for treatment.

The Jenin refugee camp was the scene of one of the deadliest battles of the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising.

In April 2002, Israeli forces fought Palestinian militants in the camp for nearly three weeks. Twenty-three Israeli soldiers and at least 52 Palestinians, including civilians, were killed, according to the UN.

The Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of the occupied West Bank and coordinates with Israel on security matters, appears to have had little control over Jenin in recent years.

Israeli forces operating in and around the city and refugee camp often come under fire.

Israeli, Jordanian and Palestinian leaders have held a flurry of meetings in recent weeks, and Israel has announced a series of goodwill gestures, in an effort to maintain calm ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins this weekend.

They hope to avoid a repeat of last year, when clashes in Jerusalem set off an 11-day Gaza war, but the recent attacks have sent tensions soaring.

