Lebanon judge sets June hearing for c.bank governor graft probe: State media
A Lebanese judge on Thursday postponed an interrogation session for central bank governor Riad Salameh until June after his lawyer attended a hearing in a corruption probe in his place, the state news agency (NNA) reported.
Salameh, governor for nearly three decades, was charged with illicit enrichment last week. He denied these charges when contacted by Reuters, saying he had ordered an audit which showed public funds were not a source of his wealth.
He had previously denied all wrongdoing.
