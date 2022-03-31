.
Lebanon judge sets June hearing for c.bank governor graft probe: State media

Lebanese Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh speaks during an interview for a Reuters Next conference in Beirut, Lebanon, November 23, 2021. (Reuters)
Lebanese Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh speaks during an interview for a Reuters Next conference in Beirut, Lebanon, November 23, 2021. (Reuters)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A Lebanese judge on Thursday postponed an interrogation session for central bank governor Riad Salameh until June after his lawyer attended a hearing in a corruption probe in his place, the state news agency (NNA) reported.

Salameh, governor for nearly three decades, was charged with illicit enrichment last week. He denied these charges when contacted by Reuters, saying he had ordered an audit which showed public funds were not a source of his wealth.

He had previously denied all wrongdoing.

Lebanese central bank governor Salameh denies illicit enrichment charge

Lebanon judge arrests central bank head’s brother

Lebanon faces education ‘emergency:’ UN

