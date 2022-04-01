Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian on Friday during clashes in the flashpoint occupied West Bank city of Hebron, the latest in a surge of violence, the Palestinian health ministry said.



The 29-year-old Palestinian was shot and killed “with live ammunition,” the ministry said in a brief statement.



The Palestinian Wafa news agency named the man killed as Ahmad al-Atrash, a former detainee who spent six years in an Israeli prison.



Asked by AFP, the Israeli army had no immediate comment.



Clashes erupted in the center of Hebron between Palestinian residents and Israeli forces, an AFP journalist said.



The clashes come amid heightened tensions ahead of the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.



The Palestinian Red Crescent said it also treated 70 people injured in clashes with the Israeli army on Friday in the Nablus area of the northern West Bank.



On Thursday, Israeli security forces raided the West Bank city of Jenin after three fatal attacks rocked the Jewish state.



Two Palestinians were killed in clashes, the health ministry said.



Also in the West Bank, a Palestinian man who stabbed and seriously wounded an Israeli civilian with a screwdriver on a bus was shot dead south of the West Bank city of Bethlehem.



The escalation in violence follows an attack on Tuesday night in Bnei Brak, an Orthodox Jewish city near Tel Aviv.



A Palestinian with an M-16 assault rifle killed two Israeli civilians, two Ukrainian nationals and an Israeli-Arab policeman.

Israel captured the West Bank from Jordan in the Six-Day War of 1967.



It has since built a string of settlements across the territory that are considered illegal under international law but are home to some 475,000 Israelis.



