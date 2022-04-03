Jordan’s Prince Hamzah relinquishes royal title

Jordan’s Prince Hamzah Bin al-Hussein is relinquishing his title of prince, he said in a statement.
Prince Hamza, a former heir to the throne, was accused last year of conspiring to destabilize the monarchy in a foreign-inspired plot.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Prince Hamzah posted the statement on his official Twitter account, saying he gave up his title because his values “are not in line with the approaches, trends, and modern methods of our institutions.”
King Abdullah II and Hamzah are both sons of King Hussein, who ruled Jordan for nearly a half-century before his death in 1999.
Abdullah had appointed Hamzah as crown prince upon his succession but stripped him of the title in 2004.
The prince apologized last month for his role in an alleged plot, the Royal Palace said. He was accused last year of involvement in a plot to destabilize the kingdom and was placed under house arrest last April.
In a video statement at the time he denied the allegations.
The Royal Court had no immediate comment.
With AFP & The Associated Press
Read more:
Jordan’s Prince Hamzah apologizes to King Abdullah
Prince Hamzah committed to place Jordan’s interests above all: King Abdullah
Prince Hamzah ‘stands’ with Jordan’s King Abdullah, vows to ‘follow constitution’
-
Jordan’s Prince Hamzah apologizes to King AbdullahJordan’s Prince Hamzah has apologized in a letter to Jordan’s King Abdullah over his attempt to mobilize local officials for actions that were ... Middle East
-
Jordan coup plot accused want Prince Hamzah to testify: LawyerTwo officials accused of plotting to overthrow Jordan's king and replace him with his half-brother Prince Hamzah want the prince to testify in their ... Middle East
-
Defense in Jordan trial to ask court to invite Prince Hamza to testifyJordan’s Prince Hamza is among witnesses who will be asked to testify by the defense team of a former confidant of King Abdullah who is on trial on ... Middle East
-
No ‘coup’ attempt in Jordan, Prince Hamzah will not face trial: Lawmakers cite PMJordanian lawmakers said Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh denied there had been an “attempted coup” and said former Crown Prince Hamza bin Hussein ... Middle East
-
Jordan's King Abdullah, Prince Hamzah make first public appearance since royal riftJordan’s King Abdullah and his brother Prince Hamzah made their first joint appearance since a rift shook the country, attending a ceremony on Sunday ... Middle East
-
Prince Hamzah committed to place Jordan’s interests above all: King AbdullahKing Abdullah II of Jordan said that former Crown Prince Hamzah has committed himself to place the interest of Jordan, its constitution, and its laws ... Middle East
-
Recording emerges of heated exchange between Jordan’s Prince Hamzah and army chiefAn audio recording emerged on several social media platforms seemingly of a heated exchange between Jordan’s former Crown Prince Hamza bin Hussein and ... Middle East