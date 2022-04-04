Egypt, ADQ agreement includes stakes in listed and unlisted companies: Report

The CEO of the Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE) said that the agreement with Abu Dhabi Development Holding Company (ADQ) includes stakes in listed and unlisted companies, adding that details will be disclosed within days, Al Arabiya reported on Monday.

TSFE and ADQ launched a strategic investment platform with a value of $20 billion in 2019.

