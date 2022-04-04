Egypt, ADQ agreement includes stakes in listed and unlisted companies: Report
The CEO of the Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE) said that the agreement with Abu Dhabi Development Holding Company (ADQ) includes stakes in listed and unlisted companies, adding that details will be disclosed within days, Al Arabiya reported on Monday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
TSFE and ADQ launched a strategic investment platform with a value of $20 billion in 2019.
Read more:
ADQ, Turkey Wealth Fund launch $300 mln VC fund to invest in innovative startups
ADQ, STV invest in Saudi-based Uber-like service for trucks
Abu Dhabi’s ADQ-backed AD Ports raises $1 billion before market debut
-
ADQ, Turkey Wealth Fund launch $300 mln VC fund to invest in innovative startupsADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, and Turkey Wealth Fund (TWF) launched on Wednesday the Turkey Technology Fund – ADQ TWF, which ... Technology
-
ADQ, STV invest in Saudi-based Uber-like service for trucksSaudi Arabia-based TruKKer, which offers Uber-like services for trucks in the Middle East and elsewhere, said on Monday it has raised just under $100 ... Business
-
Abu Dhabi’s ADQ-backed AD Ports raises $1 billion before market debutAbu Dhabi’s AD Ports Group, owned by sovereign wealth fund ADQ, said it raised 4 billion dirhams ($1.1 billion) in proceeds from its primary issuance ... Financial Markets