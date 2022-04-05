Pope Francis to visit Lebanon in June: Statement

Pope Francis will visit Lebanon in June, the Lebanese presidency said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Vatican’s ambassador to Lebanon informed President Michel Aoun, according to the statement.

An exact date will be set in the coming weeks. “The Lebanese people await Pope Francis’s visit to express their gratitude for [the Pope’s] interest in Lebanon and to thank him for the initiatives and prayers he has carried out for peace and stability in the country,” Aoun said.

الرئيس عون تبلغ من السفير البابوي ان البابا فرنسيس سيزور لبنان في حزيران المقبل على ان يحدد موعد الزيارة وبرنامجها بالتنسيق بين لبنان والكرسي الرسولي — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) April 5, 2022

The Lebanese president was in Rome last month, where he met with the pope.

The pope has repeatedly expressed a desire to visit Lebanon, which is facing one of the worst economic crashes in history. Pope Francis made a historic visit to Iraq last year.

