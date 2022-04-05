.
Pope Francis to visit Lebanon in June: Statement

Pope Francis meets Lebanon's President Michel Aoun at the Vatican, March 21, 2022. (Reuters)
Lebanon crisis

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Pope Francis will visit Lebanon in June, the Lebanese presidency said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Vatican’s ambassador to Lebanon informed President Michel Aoun, according to the statement.

An exact date will be set in the coming weeks. “The Lebanese people await Pope Francis’s visit to express their gratitude for [the Pope’s] interest in Lebanon and to thank him for the initiatives and prayers he has carried out for peace and stability in the country,” Aoun said.

The Lebanese president was in Rome last month, where he met with the pope.

The pope has repeatedly expressed a desire to visit Lebanon, which is facing one of the worst economic crashes in history. Pope Francis made a historic visit to Iraq last year.

