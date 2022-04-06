Iran moves equipment for making centrifuge parts to Natanz, IAEA says

Iran has moved all its equipment to make centrifuge parts from its mothballed workshop at Karaj to its sprawling Natanz site just six weeks after it set up another site at Isfahan to make the same parts, the UN nuclear watchdog said on Wednesday.
“Agency inspectors verified that these machines remained under Agency seal at this location in Natanz and, therefore, were not operating,” the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement.
Iran granted IAEA inspectors access to Karaj in December after a months-long standoff over access that followed what it said was Israeli sabotage there.
Iran then told the IAEA in January it was moving production to Isfahan.
