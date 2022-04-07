Saudi Arabia sending withdrawn ambassador back to Lebanon: Statement

Saudi Arabia announced Thursday that it would return its ambassador to Lebanon after he was withdrawn late last year due to critical remarks of Riyadh by a former Lebanese minister.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said the move was made in response to appeals from Lebanese politicians and after Prime Minister Najib Mikati said his government was committed to taking the needed measures to enhance ties with Riyadh and the Gulf.

These measures include stopping political, military and security actions impacting Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said.

“The Kingdom stresses the importance of the return of Lebanon to its Arab depth, represented by its national institutions and apparatuses, for Lebanon to prevail in peace and security, and for its people to enjoy stability and security in their homeland,” the statement read.

After the Saudi announcement, Mikati said Lebanon appreciated the decision. “We affirm that Lebanon is proud of its Arab belonging and wants the best ties with Gulf countries that always was and will remain supportive,” he said in a tweet.

نثمن قرار المملكة العربية السعودية عودة سفيرها الى لبنان، ونؤكد ان لبنان يفخر بانتمائه العربي ويتمسك بأفضل العلاقات مع دول الخليج التي كانت وستبقى السند والعضد. — Najib Mikati (@Najib_Mikati) April 7, 2022

