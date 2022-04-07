Three missiles fall near refinery in Iraq’s Erbil, no casualties: State media
Three missiles fell near an oil refinery in Iraq’s northern city of Erbil on Wednesday without causing any casualties or damage, Kurdistan anti-terrorism authorities said in a statement.
Iraq’s state news agency cited the statement as saying “initial information show the missiles were launched from Nineveh” province in Iraq.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Sources in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) told Reuters that the refinery is owned by Iraqi Kurdish businessman Baz Karim Barzanji, the CEO of a major domestic energy company called KAR Group and whose home was hit by Iranian ballistic missiles last month.
In March, Iran attacked Erbil with a dozen ballistic missiles in an unprecedented assault on the capital of the autonomous Iraqi Kurdish region that appeared to target the United States and its allies.
Read more: Iran struck Iraq target over gas talks involving Israel: Officials
-
The attacks on Jeddah and ErbilAs the nuclear deal inches toward revival, the Houthi attacks on airports and oil depots in the Saudi cities of Jizan and Jeddah in the last few days ... Opinion
-
Blinken condemns Iran missile attack on Erbil in phone call with Iraqi PMUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned an Iranian missile attack near Erbil in Iraq in a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa ... Middle East