Top US military general: IRGC is a terror group and should not be removed from FTO

The top US military general said Thursday that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is a terrorist organization and that he does not support removing them from Washington’s terror blacklist.

“In my personal opinion, I believe the IRGC-Quds Force to be a terrorist organization, and I do not support them being de-listed from the Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) list,” Gen. Mark Milley said.

Gen. Milley, the Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, was speaking during a hearing in front of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

As part of its negotiations with Iran over the nuclear deal, the US is considering removing the IRGC from the Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) list.

But public backlash and recent outspoken criticism from President Joe Biden’s own political party have stalled the move.

For his part, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he would not comment on negotiations or speculate on his advice to the US president. Pressed further, Austin refused to provide his personal opinion.

“Political appointees are different,” Gen. Milley said when a lawmaker told Austin that he needed to provide his opinion. “I’ve signed a document that requires [me to give my opinion],” the US general said.

