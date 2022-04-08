Four US personnel with possible brain injuries after Syria attack: CENTCOM

At least four US service members were injured in a rocket attack in eastern Syria, a US military official said Thursday, after initial reports suggested only two suffered minor injuries.

“At this time, four US servicemembers are being evaluated for minor injuries and possible traumatic brain injuries,” the US Central Command told Al Arabiya English in an emailed statement.

The official said Coalition forces at the Green Village in Syria “received 2 rounds of indirect fire that struck two support buildings.”

Asked who was behind the attack, the official said it was being investigated.

Iran-backed militias and proxies have routinely attacked US forces and bases housing US troops in Syria and Iraq.

Last month, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility for missile attacks against what they claimed were Israeli “strategic centers” in Iraq’s Erbil.

The target was an oil refinery owned by an Iraqi Kurdish.

On Thursday, the top US military general said the IRGC-Quds Force was a terrorist organization, and he said the group should not be removed from the terror blacklist.

