.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Jordan Palace says king to receive spine surgery in Germany

  • Font
Jordan's King Abdullah II speaks during a meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken at Bayt Al Urdon, in Amman, Jordan May 26, 2021. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS
Jordan’s King Abdullah II speaks during a meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken at Bayt Al Urdon, in Amman, Jordan on May 26, 2021. (Reuters)

Jordan Palace says king to receive spine surgery in Germany

The Associated Press, Amman

Published: Updated:

Jordan’s monarch is traveling to Germany Sunday for a spine surgery, Jordan’s palace announced Saturday.

King Abdullah II, 60, will undergo a surgery to treat “a herniated disc in the thoracic spine” at a hospital in Frankfurt next week, and will return home after a recovery period of one week.

The statement from the Arab kingdom’s Royal Hashemite Court said the king suffers from intermittent spine pain “as a result of parachute jumping during his years of service in special operations,” and doctors advised him to receive the surgery as the pain increased recently.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

King Abdullah ascended the throne in 1999 after the death of his father, King Hussein.

Read more:

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank

Jordan’s Prince Hamzah relinquishes royal title

US special envoy says Yemen truce paves way to end conflict

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More