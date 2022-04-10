Iran MPs set conditions for reviving 2015 nuclear deal amid stalled talks with US
Iranian lawmakers have set conditions for the revival of a 2015 nuclear pact, including legal guarantees approved by the US Congress that Washington would not quit it, Iranian state media reported on Sunday.
Iran and the United States have engaged in indirect talks in Vienna over the past year to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement between Tehran and world powers which then-US President Donald Trump left in 2018 and Iran subsequently violated by ramping up its nuclear program.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Negotiations have now stalled as Tehran and Washington blame each other for failing to take the necessary political decisions to settle remaining issues.
Imposing such conditions at a crucial time could endanger a final agreement by restricting negotiators’ room for manoeuvre in the talks.
“The United States should give legal guarantees, approved by its ... Congress, that it will not exit the pact again,” the semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted a statement signed by 250 lawmakers out of a total of 290.
The letter also said that under a revived pact the United States should not be able to “use pretexts to trigger the snapback mechanism”, under which sanctions on Iran would be immediately reinstated, the Tasnim news agency reported.
The lawmakers also said that “sanctions lifted under the reinstated pact should not be reimposed and Iran should not be hit by new sanctions”.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Sunday US President Joe Biden should issue executive orders to lift some sanctions on Iran to show his goodwill towards reviving the nuclear pact.
Read more:
Iran wants Biden to show goodwill by lifting some sanctions prior to nuclear deal
-
Iran wants Biden to show goodwill by lifting some sanctions prior to nuclear dealUS President Joe Biden should lift some sanctions on Iran to show his goodwill towards reviving the international nuclear agreement with Tehran, ... World News
-
Killing of Iran’s Qassem Soleimani crucial to show US’ promise to Gulf: Mike PompeoThe US took several measures including the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani to instill confidence in America’s promises to the Gulf region ... Middle East
-
Iran’s president vows to continue nuclear activitiesPresident Ebrahim Raisi said Saturday that Iran will continue nuclear development activities as talks to revive Tehran’s nuclear deal with world ... Middle East
-
Iran imposes sanctions on 24 Americans as nuclear talks stallIran said on Saturday it had imposed sanctions on 24 more Americans, including former Army Chief of Staff George Casey and former President Donald ... World News
-
US President Biden believes Iran’s Quds Force is terror group: State DepartmentThe State Department official said a nuclear deal with Iran was “neither imminent nor certain at this time.” Middle East
-
Pentagon says Iran-backed groups behind this week’s attack in SyriaMeanwhile, the US is engaged in indirect talks with Tehran to revive the 2015 nuclear deal. Middle East
-
Iran moves equipment for making centrifuge parts to Natanz, IAEA saysIran has moved all its machines that make centrifuge parts from its mothballed workshop at Karaj to its sprawling Natanz site just six weeks after it ... Middle East
-
Iran nuclear chief says Tehran has given IAEA documents on outstanding issuesIran has handed over documents related to outstanding issues to the UN nuclear watchdog, Iranian nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami said on Wednesday, as ... Middle East