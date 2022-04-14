Syrian immigrant Zack Tahhan helps capture New York subway shooting suspect

A 21-year-old man from Syria says he helped with the apprehension of Frank James, the man New York City law enforcement officials arrested in connection with Tuesday’s shooting at a Brooklyn subway station.

Zack Tahhan was working security for a shop near St. Marks Place and First Avenue in Manhattan’s East Village when he saw a figure walk by on the cameras who matched the photos of James, then a suspect.

“I thought, ‘Oh my God, this is the guy, we need to get him, Tahhan said, surrounded by a drove of reporters who flocked to the scene after reports of James surfaced.

“He was walking down the street, I see the car of the police, I said, ‘Yo, this is the guy!’ We catch him, thank God.”

James was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of setting off smoke bombs and spraying gunfire inside a New York City subway car, injuring 23 people on Tuesday.

James’ arrest came 30 hours after an attack that erupted during the morning commuter rush as the Manhattan-bound N line train was pulling into an underground station in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park community, renewing fears of violence in the city’s subway system.

“My fellow New Yorkers, we got him. We got him,” Mayor Eric Adams told a press conference announcing the arrest. “We’re going to protect the people of this city and apprehend those who believe they can bring terror to everyday New Yorkers.”

James, a Bronx native with recent addresses in Philadelphia and Milwaukee, had nine prior arrests in New York and three in New Jersey, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).

