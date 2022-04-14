Two Palestinians killed in Israeli West Bank raid: Palestinian health ministry
Two Palestinians were killed early Thursday as Israeli forces raided the West Bank district of Jenin on the sixth straight day of operations in the occupied territory, the Palestinian health ministry said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Two youths died of injuries sustained in an Israeli attack in the Jenin district,” the ministry said in a statement, while the Israeli army said it had been “continuing recent counterterrorism activities” a week after a Jenin man killed three people in Tel Aviv.
Read more:
Israeli army kills Palestinian teen in West Bank: Palestinian ministry
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank: Ministry
-
Israeli army kills Palestinian teen in West Bank: Palestinian ministryIsraeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian teen in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said, while the army said troops ... Middle East
-
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank: MinistryIsraeli troops shot dead a Palestinian in the city of Nablus on the fifth day of military operations in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ... Middle East
-
Israel, West Bank on edge after more bloodshedIsraeli forces killed two Palestinian women on Sunday after one ran towards troops and the other stabbed a soldier in separate incidents in the ... Middle East