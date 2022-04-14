.
Two Palestinians killed in Israeli West Bank raid: Palestinian health ministry

An Israeli border police member aims his weapon towards Palestinians during a protest against Israel's plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, Asira ash-Shamaliya near Nablus July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
An Israeli border police member aims his weapon towards Palestinians during a protest against Israel's plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, Asira ash-Shamaliya near Nablus July 3, 2020. (Reuters)

AFP

Two Palestinians were killed early Thursday as Israeli forces raided the West Bank district of Jenin on the sixth straight day of operations in the occupied territory, the Palestinian health ministry said.

“Two youths died of injuries sustained in an Israeli attack in the Jenin district,” the ministry said in a statement, while the Israeli army said it had been “continuing recent counterterrorism activities” a week after a Jenin man killed three people in Tel Aviv.

