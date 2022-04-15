Israeli air strikes target sites in Syria’s Damascus countryside: State TV

Israel carried out airstrikes on sites in Syria’s Damascus countryside, state news agency SANA said on Thursday, without reporting any casualties.

“The Israeli enemy launched an aerial assault from the direction of northern occupied Syrian Golan, targeting a number of positions in the western countryside of Damascus,” SANA reported, citing a military source.

The news agency added that air defenses intercepted a number of missiles and there was only material damage with no loss of life.

Explosions were heard in Syria’s capital Damascus, state TV reported earlier.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the Israeli missiles targeted “military sites” in Damascus’ southwestern countryside where Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have a presence.

