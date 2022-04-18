Iran says nuclear agreement not in sight, blames US for delays

Iran on Monday said an agreement with world powers to revive the 2015 nuclear deal was still not in sight, blaming the United States for the delay.
“More than one issue is still pending between Iran and the United States,” Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Messages (from Washington) sent through (European Union coordinator Enrique) Mora these past weeks... are far from providing solutions that could lead to an accord,” he told reporters.
Iran has been engaged in efforts to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Britain, China, France, Germany, and Russia directly, and the United States indirectly since April 2021.
Mora, who coordinates the indirect US-Iran talks, visited Tehran last month for talks with Iranian officials, and later went to Washington.
At the time, Mora said he hoped to close the gaps remaining in the arduous negotiations.
The agreement fell apart in 2018, when then-president Donald Trump withdrew the United States and reimposed crippling economic sanctions.
Iran, in response, began rolling back on most of its commitments under the accord.
Khatibzadeh on Monday blamed Washington for delays to restore the nuclear deal.
“The United States are responsible for these delays, because they are taking their time to give replies” that would be suitable for Iran, he said.
Earlier this month, Khatibzadeh’s counterpart in the State Department Ned Price said it was Tehran that was not giving way to make a deal possible, but that Washington still believed there was “opportunity to overcome our remaining differences.”
Key among unresolved issues is a demand by Tehran that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the ideological arm of Iran’s military, be removed from a US terror blacklist.
Washington has resisted the move.
Read more: Iran says avenging Qassem Soleimani is ‘basic, definite principle’ of its policies
-
Iran says avenging Qassem Soleimani is ‘basic, definite principle’ of its policiesPunishing those behind the US killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani is a “basic and definite principle” of Tehran’s foreign policy, Iran’s ... Middle East
-
Iran confirms centrifuge workshop moved to underground Natanz nuclear siteIran has confirmed it relocated a centrifuge facility to its underground Natanz nuclear site, state media reported, days after the UN atomic watchdog ... Middle East
-
Iran must move forward regardless of nuclear deal, talks ‘going well’: KhameneiIran’s supreme leader urged Iranian officials on Tuesday to not tie the country’s affairs to the fate of the negotiations of the nuclear deal, adding ... Middle East
-
Iran MPs set conditions for reviving 2015 nuclear deal amid stalled talks with USIranian lawmakers have set conditions for the revival of a 2015 nuclear pact, including legal guarantees approved by the US Congress that Washington ... Middle East
-
Iran wants Biden to show goodwill by lifting some sanctions prior to nuclear dealUS President Joe Biden should lift some sanctions on Iran to show his goodwill towards reviving the international nuclear agreement with Tehran, ... World News
-
Iran’s president vows to continue nuclear activitiesPresident Ebrahim Raisi said Saturday that Iran will continue nuclear development activities as talks to revive Tehran’s nuclear deal with world ... Middle East
-
Iran imposes sanctions on 24 Americans as nuclear talks stallIran said on Saturday it had imposed sanctions on 24 more Americans, including former Army Chief of Staff George Casey and former President Donald ... World News
-
Iran nuclear chief says Tehran has given IAEA documents on outstanding issuesIran has handed over documents related to outstanding issues to the UN nuclear watchdog, Iranian nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami said on Wednesday, as ... Middle East
-
Iran blames US for the halt in Vienna nuclear talks with world powersThe US is responsible for the pause in talks between Tehran and world powers in Vienna aimed at reviving their 2015 nuclear deal, an Iranian foreign ... Middle East
-
Iran says US violates UN resolution linked to nuclear dealThe United States continues to violate a United Nations resolution that enshrines a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, despite its ... Middle East
-
EU envoy holds talks in Iran to close gaps in nuclear deal negotiationsThe EU’s coordinator for talks to restore the 2015 nuclear deal met Iran’s chief negotiator Sunday in Tehran, state media said, in a bid to close gaps ... World News