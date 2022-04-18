First time in 7 months: Israel’s military says Iron Dome shoots down rocket from Gaza

Israel’s military said that a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip was shot down by an Iron Dome interceptor, Israeli public broadcaster Kan radio reported on Monday, adding that the rocket launch was the first in nearly seven months.

Earlier, the IDF sounded sirens in Kissufim and Ein Hashlosha in southern Israel, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Kan radio said there were no casualties, adding that it was the first time in seven months that a rocket was launched towards Israel from the Palestinian territories.

The rocket attack comes as Palestinian-Israeli tensions have been heightened due to clashes at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem.

The violence at Al-Aqsa compound started early Friday and has wounded over 170 people, mostly Palestinians.

The violent clashes come at a sensitive time when the Muslim holy month of Ramadan coincides with the Jewish Passover festival.

Al-Aqsa compound is the third holiest site in Islam and the holiest site for the Jews who refer to it as the Temple Mount. It has historically been a flashpoint for Palestinian-Israeli clashes.

