Iran arrests three ‘Mossad spies’, doesn’t specify nationalities: Fars

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry said it has arrested three “spies” allegedly working for Israel’s foreign intelligence agency, the Mossad, in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan, state media reported on Wednesday, without specifying their nationalities.

“Three Mossad spies were arrested in Sistan-Baluchestan by a judicial order,” the semi-official Fars news agency reported, citing the Intelligence Ministry.

“These individuals were involved in disseminating classified information and documents,” Fars said, without providing any further details.

The announcement came as talks between Iran and world powers aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, which Israel is strongly opposed to, have stalled.

Iran does not recognize Israel and has in the past accused it of attacking nuclear facilities and assassinating nuclear scientists on its territory.

Iranian security forces often clash with armed drug smugglers and Sunni militants in Sistan-Baluchestan, which is mostly populated by Sunni ethnic Baluchis, a minority in predominantly Shia Iran.

Baluchi activists complain of ethnic and religious discrimination and accuse the regime of deliberately neglecting their region. Sistan-Baluchestan is Iran’s poorest province, according to official figures.

