At least 80 Iran-backed Houthi violations reported since ceasefire: Yemen Army report

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis have reportedly launched attacks on the southern front of Marib, a Twitter account associated with the Yemeni Army media center reported on Thursday.

At least 80 violations were reported on April 19 despite a UN-brokered truce that went into effect early April, including in Hodeida.

The Yemeni army’s air-defense also reportedly shot down a Houthi drone in western Saadah.

Under the terms of the truce, shipments of fuel are allowed to arrive in Yemen’s key port city of Hodeida and passenger flights to resume from the airport in Sanaa. Both Hodeida and Sanaa are held by the Houthis.

Earlier on April 8, there were further reports of truce violations after the UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg urged warring parties to exercise “restraint” after they traded accusations of violations.

“The Houthis are taking advantage of the ceasefire to strengthen their military presence” around the strategic city, said a Yemeni military source, speaking on condition of anonymity to AFP.

Meanwhile, Yemen’s new leaders took a ceremonial oath of office under tight security on Tuesday, completing a major shake-up aimed at ending seven years of war with the Iran-backed Houthis.

The newly formed, eight-man leadership council performed a largely symbolic swearing-in in Aden in front of members of a parliament elected in 2003, as hundreds of soldiers patrolled the southern city, a government official told AFP.

Yemen’s President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi handed over his “full powers” to the new council in a televised address on April 7.

Saudi Arabia also sent Yemen a total of 15,400 tons of diesel as part of the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY), the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday.

The fuel was delivered to the ports of al-Mahra and Hadhramaut and is expected to nourish power plants.

Other developments including ridding the Houthi ranks of children soldiers were announced by the Iran-backed group, according to a United Nations claim on Monday.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the Houthis committed to identifying children in their ranks and releasing them within six months.

