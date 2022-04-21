Egyptian man kills his two brothers, injures another over inheritance dispute

An Egyptian man shot dead his two brothers and injured a third during Iftar during a dispute over inheritance, news website El Watan News reported.



According to a relative of the victims, identified as Mustafa, the dispute erupted when the perpetrator, Hani, argued with his brothers during an Iftar gathering at their father’s house in Giza over the inheritance of two apartments.



As the quarrel intensified, Hani grabbed a machine gun and shot dead his two brothers, Saad and Mohammed. He also opened fire on Salah, one of his seven brothers, hitting his leg and severely injuring him leading to an amputation.



Both Saad and Mohammed died immediately, according to the report.



Police arrived to the crime scene and launched an investigation, while search is underway to apprehend Hani who managed to flee.



