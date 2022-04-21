.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Rocket fired from Gaza into Israel: Army

  • Font
Israel's Iron Dome aerial defence system is launched to intercept a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, above the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, on May 11, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
Israel's Iron Dome aerial defence system is launched to intercept a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, above the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, on May 11, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Rocket fired from Gaza into Israel: Army

AFP

Published: Updated:

A rocket was fired from the Palestinian enclave of Gaza into Israel late Wednesday, the Israeli army said.

“A rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory,” the military said in a brief statement.

Local police said that a fragment of the rocket had fallen in a yard of a house in the southern Israeli city of Sderot.

There were no injuries, the police said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli police blocked crowds of Jewish ultra-nationalist protesters from approaching the Muslim quarter of Jerusalem's Old City, in a bid to contain tensions.

Violence between Israel and Palestinians in and around the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound had flared last weekend, injuring around 170 people, following weeks of deadly violence in Israel and the occupied West Bank.

Early on Tuesday, Israel carried out its first air strikes on the Gaza Strip in months in response to a rocket fired the previous night from the blockaded enclave, which is controlled by the group Hamas.

Last year, similar events sparked an 11-day war that levelled parts of Gaza.

Read more:

First time in 7 months: Israel’s military says Iron Dome shoots down rocket from Gaza

Israel strikes Gaza Strip after rocket fired: Witnesses, Hamas

Jordan warns of ‘provocation’ in Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa, Israel decries ‘incitement’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More