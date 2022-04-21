Rocket fired from Gaza into Israel: Army

A rocket was fired from the Palestinian enclave of Gaza into Israel late Wednesday, the Israeli army said.

“A rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory,” the military said in a brief statement.

Advertisement

Local police said that a fragment of the rocket had fallen in a yard of a house in the southern Israeli city of Sderot.

There were no injuries, the police said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli police blocked crowds of Jewish ultra-nationalist protesters from approaching the Muslim quarter of Jerusalem's Old City, in a bid to contain tensions.

Violence between Israel and Palestinians in and around the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound had flared last weekend, injuring around 170 people, following weeks of deadly violence in Israel and the occupied West Bank.

Early on Tuesday, Israel carried out its first air strikes on the Gaza Strip in months in response to a rocket fired the previous night from the blockaded enclave, which is controlled by the group Hamas.

Last year, similar events sparked an 11-day war that levelled parts of Gaza.

Read more:

First time in 7 months: Israel’s military says Iron Dome shoots down rocket from Gaza

Israel strikes Gaza Strip after rocket fired: Witnesses, Hamas

Jordan warns of ‘provocation’ in Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa, Israel decries ‘incitement’