Israeli forces use drone to drop tear gas on Palestinian worshipers in al-Aqsa

Israeli forces used at least one drone to fire tear gas on the grounds of al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem, resulting in the suffocation of dozens of worshipers, Al Arabiya’s correspondent reported on Friday.





The Palestinian Red Crescent was on site treating those injured in field clinics.



Around 150,000 worshippers performed Friday prayers in al-Aqsa.



Earlier on Friday, Israeli police and Palestinian youths clashed in al-Aqsa Mosque compound despite a temporary halt to Jewish visits to the site, which are seen as a provocation by the Palestinians.



Clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians also broke out south of Nablus in the West Bank following Friday prayers, according to Palestine’s news agency WAFA.



Police used rubber bullets, stun grenades and tear gas, the report added.



Last week, Israel’s forces stormed al-Aqsa mosque which left at least 152 Palestinians injured.



Confrontations at the al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem’s walled Old City pose the risk of a relapse into a broader conflagration like last year’s Gaza war.



