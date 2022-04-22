.
Two rockets fired from Gaza at Israel: Army

Rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel on November 13, 2019. (AFP)
AFP, Jerusalem

Published: Updated:

Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired two rockets at Israel late Friday, the army said, after a day of clashes at Jerusalem’s flashpoint al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

“A rocket hit an open field near the border fence with northern Gaza. Another rocket hit inside the [Gaza] Strip,” the Israeli army said on Twitter, noting air raid sirens were not activated in the latest attack.

On Tuesday, Israel carried out strikes in the Gaza Strip after a rocket was fired from the Palestinian enclave into Israel, witnesses and its ruling Hamas movement said.

The rocket attack and retaliatory air raid come after a weekend of Israeli-Palestinian violence in and around al-Aqsa Mosque compound that wounded more than 170 people, mostly Palestinian demonstrators.

