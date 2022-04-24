King Abdullah heads to Cairo for trilateral talks with UAE, Egypt: Royal court

Jordan’s King Abdullah headed to Cairo on Sunday for trilateral talks with Egyptian and Emirati leaders that were not previously scheduled, the royal palace said.

The meeting will include Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, according to Jordan’s state news agency.

The Jordanian king was accompanied by Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah.

