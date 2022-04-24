.
At least nine migrants drowned off Lebanon’s Tripoli coast: State media

People gather as an ambulance drives following the sinking of a boat off the coast of Lebanon's northern port city of Tripoli, outside the port of Tripoli, Lebanon April 23, 2022. Picture taken April 23, 2022. (Reuters)
People gather as an ambulance drives following the sinking of a boat off the coast of Lebanon's northern port city of Tripoli, outside the port of Tripoli, Lebanon April 23, 2022. Picture taken April 23, 2022. (Reuters)

AFP, Beirut

Lebanese troops retrieved eight corpses Sunday after a boat carrying dozens of migrants capsized in the eastern Mediterranean, state media reported, taking the confirmed death toll to at least nine.

Nearly 60 people were believed to be onboard the boat, with more than 40 rescued, according to the Lebanese Red Cross and Transport Minister Ali Hamie.

The body of a young girl who had been on board the stricken vessel had earlier been collected from the sea.

