Biden, King Abdullah discuss violence in Jerusalem

US President Joe Biden and Jordan’s King Abdullah spoke on Monday about the recent violence at the al-Aqsa Mosque Compound in Jerusalem, the White House said.

The White House said the two leaders discussed “in detail” the recent efforts to reduce violence in Israel and Palestine.

“The President welcomed recent steps to reduce tensions and expressed his hope that the final week of Ramadan will pass peacefully,” a statement from the White House read. Biden also underscored the need to preserve the historic status quo at the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount, while he recognized Jordan’s role as the custodian of Muslim holy places in Jerusalem.

“The King briefed the President on his recent engagements in the region and the President emphasized the US commitment to the Middle East and regional stability,” the White House said.

King Abdullah is expected to visit Washington in the coming weeks. Last year, he was the first Arab leader to visit the White House under Biden.