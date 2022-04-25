.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Projectile fired from Lebanon at Israel hits vacant area: Israeli military

  • Font
An aerial view shows an area where fire broke out following a landing of a rocket that was fired at Israel from Lebanon, in Kiryat Shmona, Israel August 4, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
An aerial view shows an area where fire broke out following a landing of a rocket that was fired at Israel from Lebanon, in Kiryat Shmona, Israel August 4, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Projectile fired from Lebanon at Israel hits vacant area: Israeli military

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A projectile was fired from Lebanon at Israel on Monday and fell in an open area, the Israeli military said.

The incident followed clashes over the past two weeks between Palestinians and Israeli police at Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem that have stoked Arab anger and international concern.

On Twitter, the Israeli military said no sirens were sounded and no alert was declared in northern Israel.

Israel's anti-missile defense system does not necessarily intercept projectiles if they appear to be on track to hit a non-populated area.

Israel's northern border has been mostly quiet since a 2006 war against Hezbollah guerrillas, who have sway in southern Lebanon and an arsenal of advanced rockets.

Small Palestinian factions in Lebanon have fired sporadically on Israel in the past.

Read more:

Israeli forces use drone to drop tear gas on Palestinian worshipers in al-Aqsa

Israeli nationalists to march in Jerusalem’s Palestinian-majority areas despite ban

Israel FM says committed to al-Aqsa status quo

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More