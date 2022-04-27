Former top Sudanese official Suleiman says he’s released from detention
Former Sudanese Sovereign Council member Mohamed al-Faki Suleiman has been released from detention on bail, he told Reuters by phone on Wednesday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Suleiman, along with several other top civilian politicians and former officials, was arrested in February on corruption charges stemming from their work on a committee working to dismantle the country’s former regime.
Their arrests came after an October coup that ended a power-sharing arrangement between the military and the civilian coalition they represented.
On Tuesday, former cabinet minister Khalid Omer Yousif was released on bail, while Suleiman and another member, Wagdi Salih, saw their detention extended on separate charges, according to lawyers.
Other members of the committee were asked to pay what lawyers described as exorbitant bail.
Suleiman, however, confirmed to Reuters by phone on Wednesday that he had been released.
Military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan had hinted at releasing the men as a trust-building move, in one of several steps demanded by Western countries and political parties.
Read more:
Violence in Sudan’s restive Darfur kills 160: Aid group
Images of Sudan's Bashir in hospital draw anger on social media
-
Violence in Sudan’s restive Darfur kills 160: Aid groupClashes between rival groups in Sudan's restive Darfur region killed at least 160 people on Sunday, an aid group said. The violence first erupted on ... Middle East
-
Images of Sudan's Bashir in hospital draw anger on social mediaMany Sudanese social media users have reacted angrily to a video that emerged of deposed President Omar al-Bashir walking around a hospital ward where ... Middle East
-
Sudan’s Burhan gestures towards steps to ease tensionsSudan’s military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan gestured in comments on Friday towards steps to ease tensions in the country six months after a ... World News