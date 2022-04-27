Syria intercepts Israeli missile attack: State media

Syrian air defenses intercepted an Israeli missile strike near the capital Damascus, state media reported on Wednesday.

“Our air defenses confronted an Israeli aggression over the outskirts of Damascus,” the SANA news agency said, without providing additional details.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

AFP correspondents in the Syrian capital said they heard loud explosions.

Since civil war broke out in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes inside the country, targeting government positions as well as allied Iran-backed forces and fighters of Lebanon’s Shia militant group Hezbollah.

While Israel rarely comments on individual strikes, it has acknowledged mounting hundreds since 2011.

The conflict in Syria has killed nearly half a million people and forced around half of the country’s pre-war population from their homes.

Read more: Four US personnel with possible brain injuries after Syria attack: CENTCOM