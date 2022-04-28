Syria names new defense minister: Presidency

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad appointed Ali Mahmoud Abbas as new defense minister on Thursday, a presidency statement said.
Abbas is replacing General Ali Abdullah Ayoub, a former army chief of staff who was appointed by Assad in 2018.
Changing of senior ministers is not unusual in war-torn Syria.
