Syria names new defense minister: Presidency

A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on March 5, 2020 shows President Bashar al-Assad speaking during an interview with Russia Today in Damascus. (AFP)
Reuters, Beirut

Published: Updated:

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad appointed Ali Mahmoud Abbas as new defense minister on Thursday, a presidency statement said.

Abbas is replacing General Ali Abdullah Ayoub, a former army chief of staff who was appointed by Assad in 2018.

Changing of senior ministers is not unusual in war-torn Syria.

