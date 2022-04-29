At least 42 hurt in clashes at Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa mosque compound: Report

Fresh clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police at Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa mosque compound injured 42 people on Friday, the Palestinian Red Crescent said, following weeks of violence at the flashpoint site.

An earlier update from the Palestinian Red Cross said that 12 people were injured.

Israel’s police said forces entered the compound after “rioters” hurled stones and fireworks, including down towards the Western Wall, the sacred Jewish site below al-Aqsa.

The statement said officers used “riot dispersal means” to contain the unrest. Witnesses and AFP reporters said police fired tear gas and rubber bullets.

The Red Crescent said that most of those injured suffered “upper body injuries.”

The clashes had eased following morning prayers, according to witnesses and AFP reporters.

But tensions remain high at the site in the heart of Jerusalem’s old, walled city, part of Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.

Over the past two weeks, more than 250 Palestinians have been injured in clashes at the al-Aqsa compound, Islam’s third-holiest site which is the most holy site for Jews, who call it the Temple Mount.

The fresh unrest comes as Muslims mark the final Friday in the holy month of Ramadan, which is due to end early next week.

Violence in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem has raised fears of another armed conflict similar to an 11-day war last year between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, triggered by similar unrest at al-Aqsa.

