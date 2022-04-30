.
Missile lands near Iraq’s Ain al-Asad air base

In this Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 photo, U.S. Marines are stationed in al-Asad air base in Anbar, Iraq. The US-led coalition's newest outpost in the fight against the Islamic State group is in this dusty corner of western Iraq near the border with Syria where several hundred American Marines operate close to the battlefront, a key factor in the recent series of swift victories against the extremists. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)
In this file photo, US Marines are stationed in al-Asad airbase in Anbar, Iraq. (AP)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A missile landed on Saturday near Iraq’s Ain al-Asad air base hosting US and other international forces west of Baghdad but caused no casualties, the state news agency (INA) reported, citing a statement from the US-led international military coalition.

It added that the missile fell “four kilometers away from the base area.”

