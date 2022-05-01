.
Six missiles fall near oil refinery in Iraq’s Erbil

A general view of Erbil in Kurdistan, north of Iraq November 2, 2016. (Reuters)
Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Six missiles landed near an oil refinery in Iraq’s northern city of Erbil, Kurdistan’s anti-terrorism authorities said on Sunday.

The missiles caused no casualties or material damages, and were fired from the Nineveh province, Erbil-based TV Rudaw quoted the anti-terrorism authorities as saying.

Three missiles also fell near the refinery on April 6, without causing any casualties.

In March, Iran attacked Erbil with a dozen ballistic missiles and one person was injured in the attack.

