Six missiles fall near oil refinery in Iraq’s Erbil

Six missiles landed near an oil refinery in Iraq’s northern city of Erbil, Kurdistan’s anti-terrorism authorities said on Sunday.

The missiles caused no casualties or material damages, and were fired from the Nineveh province, Erbil-based TV Rudaw quoted the anti-terrorism authorities as saying.

Three missiles also fell near the refinery on April 6, without causing any casualties.

In March, Iran attacked Erbil with a dozen ballistic missiles and one person was injured in the attack.

