Swedish-Iranian Jalali to be executed on spying charges by May 21: Report
Swedish-Iranian national Ahmad Reza Jalali is to be executed May 21 at the latest, Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency said on Wednesday, citing sources.
Jalali, a disaster medicine doctor and researcher, was arrested in 2016 on an academic visit to Iran and sentenced to death on charges of espionage for Israel’s Mossad.
