Jordan central bank raises interest rates

A general view of the Central Bank of Jordan in downtown Amman, Jordan. (File Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Jordan’s central bank raised the main interest rates by 50 basis points in line with a move by the US Federal Reserve in the face of inflation at highs not seen in decades, a bank official said on Thursday.

The move will take effect on Sunday after the end of a long Muslim Eid holiday. Jordan’s currency is pegged to the dollar.

