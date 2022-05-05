Jordan central bank raises interest rates

Jordan’s central bank raised the main interest rates by 50 basis points in line with a move by the US Federal Reserve in the face of inflation at highs not seen in decades, a bank official said on Thursday.

The move will take effect on Sunday after the end of a long Muslim Eid holiday. Jordan’s currency is pegged to the dollar.

