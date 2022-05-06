.
Kremlin declines to say whether Putin apologized to Israel over Hitler remarks

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia April 7, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters

The Kremlin on Friday declined to say whether President Vladimir Putin had apologized to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett following an assertion from Russia’s foreign minister that Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins.

Israel lambasted Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for the comment, describing the remarks as an “unforgivable” falsehood that minimized the horrors of the Nazi Holocaust.

Bennett said on Thursday that Putin had apologized for the remark, and that he, Bennett, had accepted the apology.

