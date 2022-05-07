.
.
.
.
Eleven Egyptian security personnel killed after foiling ‘terrorist attack’: Army

Military forces look on in North Sinai, Egypt December 1, 2017. Picture taken December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Terrorism

Reuters

Published: Updated:

One officer and ten Egyptian soldiers were killed after “foiling a terrorist attack” on a water-lifting station east of the Suez Canal, an army spokesman said on Saturday.

The security personnel were killed after clashing with a group of militants who attacked the station, which also resulted in five others being injured.

“The terrorist elements are being chased and besieged in one of the isolated areas in Sinai,” the spokesman added in a statement.

