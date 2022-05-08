.
Iraq signs contracts with US, France to import advanced weapons: State news agency

Military vehicles of Iraqi army tour at al-Waleed air base near Al-Tanf, Iraq January 18, 2021. Picture taken January 18, 2021. REUTERS/John Davison
Military vehicles of Iraqi army tour at al-Waleed air base near Al-Tanf, Iraq, on January 18, 2021. (Reuters)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Iraq’s Ministry of Defense signed contracts with the United States and France to import advanced weapons and strengthen artillery, the state news agency (INA) reported on Sunday citing a senior military commander.

He added that long-range artillery weapons had proved efficient in fighting ISIS extremist group recently, and that new cannons are part of deals with European countries.

The report did not elaborate on types of weapons or mention any other details on the contracts.

